10 of Yorkshire's most historic pubs you need to visit

It's no secret Yorkshire boasts some fine eateries, but sometimes you can't beat the simplicity of some good old fashioned pub grub and a pint.

But instead of heading down to your local, branch out from your usual haunt and pay a visit to some of the county's most historic pubs for a change of scenery.

The Bingley Arms is recorded in the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest pub in Britain

Tan Hill Inn

Standing proud in an isolated spot in the Yorkshire Dales, the Tan Hill Inn is the highest pub in Britain and has boasts a history which dates back to the 17th century.

Home to a roaring fire, hearty pub food, real ales and a place to stay, the pub is regularly frequented by hikers and bikers travelling through the Dales on The Pennine Way.

Visit: Long Causeway, Richmond, DL11 6ED - tanhillinn.com



Whitelock's Ale House is the oldest pub in Leeds and its famous interior dates back to the 1800s.

Bingley Arms

Recorded in the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest pub in Britain, The Bingley Arms is rich in history and has all of the traditional charm you'd expect from a period building.

The pub prides itself on its quality, locally sourced food and extensive wine collection, which includes more than 100 different varieties, and its tranquil position in the village of Bardsey makes it a lovely spot to enjoy a quiet meal.

Visit: Church Lane, Bardsey, LS17 9DN - bingleyarms.co.uk



The Ye Olde Starre Inn is the oldest licensed inn in the city of York

Ye Olde White Harte

With the present building having been constructed in 1550, this snug public house is steeped in history.

Despite almost being destroyed by fire in the nineteenth century, the building has remained relatively untouched over the years and the oak pannelled walls and inglenook fireplaces make it strikingly atmospheric.

Visit: 25 Silver Street, Hull, HU1 1JG - yeoldewhiteharte.com



Whitelock's Ale House

Built in 1715, Whitelock's is the oldest public house in Leeds and is well-known across the city for its great offering of real ales and craft beers, many of which are sourced from local breweries.

The current interior dates from the late 1800s, lending it that old-worldly charm and the home-cooked food adds to the wonderfully homely feel.

Visit: Turk's Head Yard, Briggate, LS1 6HB - whitelocksleeds.com



Ye Olde Starre Inn

The cosy watering hole is believed to be the oldest licensed premises in the historic city of York and in keeping with its traditional feel, a selection of classic British pub food dominates the menu.

From fish and chips to hearty steak and ale pie, there's a mouthwatering selection to tuck into.

Visit: 40 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AS - greeneking-pubs.co.uk



The Chequers Inn

With a history that can be traced back to 1540, The Chequers Inn is a true traditional pub where a warm welcome, delicious locally sourced menu and a variety of regional ales can be expected on every visit.

Visit: South Milford, Park Lane, LS25 5LP - thechequersinn.com



The Old Queen's Head

This striking timber framed public house is thought to date from 1475 and occupies the oldest domestic building in Sheffield.

Despite a refurbishment in 2013, the striking exterior still gives it that old-worldly feel and visitors have a fine selection of beers, wines and hearty food to enjoy inside.

Visit: 40 Pond Hill, Sheffield, S1 2BG - theoldqueenshead.co.uk



The Sun Inn

Dating back to 1530, The Sun Inn is believed to be the oldest pub in Beverley and the East Riding.

Centrally located opposite Beverley Minster, the inn is known for its great selection of real ales and its live music nights.

Visit: 1 Flemingate, Beverley, HU17 0NP - suninnbeverley.co.uk



The Green Dragon Inn

Nestled in the village of Hardraw on the outskirts of Hawes, this charming inn dates back to the 13th century and while it has been lovingly restored, it still maintains some of its original features.

As well as its quality food, the inn is popular for its location on The Pennine Way walk and since it's home to the famous Hardraw Force, England's highest single drop waterfall, plenty of sightseers pass through its doors.

Visit: Bellow Hill, Hardraw, Hawes, DL8 3LZ - greendragonhardraw.com



The Old Bridge Inn

This picture postcard, Grade II listed inn in the pretty village of Ripponden dates back to 1307 and occupies a scenic spot next to the River Ryburn, offering visitors both stunning views and a tasty selection of food and drink to enjoy.

Visit: Priest Lane, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 4DF - theoldbridgeinn.co.uk