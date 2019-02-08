Yorkshire coach Grayson eyeing England recall for Adam Lyth

Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s new batting coach Paul Grayson is eyeing an England recall for Whitby’s Adam Lyth.

The left-hander from Whitby opened up with Alastair Cook last time England hosted Australia in the Ashes in 2015, but was dropped after mustering only 111 runs across his nine knocks.

Now Grayson is eyeing a recall for Lyth, a former Scarborough Cricket Club batsman, after taking over as batting coach at Headingley.

Grayson said: “It’s hundreds that win you games and when you get a good first innings score you’re in the game. That’s what we’ve got to work on.

“Take fine players like Gary Ballance and Adam Lyth.

“There’s no reason why they can’t get back into the England team.

“I know Adam’s last two seasons have been inconsistent, but he’s got to believe he has the ability to score big runs and if he does so, why shouldn’t he play for England again?”

“I can’t wave a magic wand and predict we’re going to get 500 every first innings, but what I can do is to encourage self-belief and work on the mental side of the game so that we’re competitive by getting good first innings batting points.”

Yorkshire take on Leeds Bradford MCCU in their pre-season clash from Sunday March 31 before their season-opener against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge from Friday April 5.