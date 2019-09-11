Winning start to the season for Whitby RUFC

Whitby Maroons made a superb start to life in Durham and Northumberland Two with a 36-18 win at home to Sedgefield.

Whitby started with an inexperienced side, Kai Dring making his full debut and three more debutants making up the bench.

The hosts started at pace shifting around the larger Sedgefield team before full-back Jack Reeves crashed over to make the score 7-0,

Whitby struck quickly once more when a miss pass from Connor Clements put winger Craig Smith in to score in the corner 12-0.

Sedgefield came back after a series of Whitby penalties which Sedgefield converted to make the score 12-3.

The home side came back strongly with powerful forward running by Dan Marsay and Liam Swalwell setting up scrum-half Connor Clennan to score and make the scoreline 19-3.

After an off-the-ball incident the hosts were reduced to 14 men due to a red card, quickly losing another to the sin-bin, reducing them to 13 for 10 minutes, and Sedgefield kicked a penalty before half-time.

Whitby turned round at half-time with the wind at their backs and started terribly after a poor kick-chase allowed Sedgefield to score a try under the posts and make it 19-13.

The hosts hit back immediately as a well-placed kick-off from Stu Gregson allowed Whitby to turn the ball over and captain Gordon Bland put Sam Porter over in the corner to put the hosts back in control at 24-13.

Whitby’s dominance continued when Ben Wallace broke down the wing before prop forward Nathan Kaz went over in the corner to make it 29-13.

The home pack kept the large Sedgefield forwards at bay, forcing mistakes with strong tackling by hooker Richard Hare and strong communication from prop forward Bruce Reed ensuring Whitby’s try-line was never put in danger.

A good box-kick from Clennan put Whitby in behind the Sedgefield defence for man of the match Clennan to score his second try to make it 36-13.

Whitby introduced debutants Sam Wilson and Gareth Coverdale who both performed well.

The hosts were put under pressure after another yellow card meant they finished the match with 13 with Sedgefield crossing the line in the closing stages to make the score 36-18.

Whitby host Sunderland on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.