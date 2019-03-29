Whitby skipper Will's cup joy Down Under

Whitby skipper Will Donald celebrates with his Westbury Shamrocks teammates
Whitby Cricket Club skipper Will Donald ended his stint playing in Australia by helping Westbury Shamrocks to victory in the Cricket North Premiership Grand Final.

The top-order batsman and spin bowler has enjoyed his winter Down Under, helping the Shamrocks to double success.

Donald said: “We won the Cricket North Premiership, which is the premier two-day competition in the city of Launceston where I’ve been for the summer.

“In the new year we won the Greater Northern One Day Cup which is the main one-day competition across the north of Tasmania, so it’s good to be returning with a couple of medals.

“I didn’t have the best game personally (in the Grand Final).

“Our seamers tore through their batting so I only got a couple of overs with the ball, I battled for an hour or so with the bat before edging a wide one to slip which was frustrating.

“But we put in a brilliant team performance so that’s all that matters.”

Donald admits it has been a different world to plying his trade for Whitby in the North Yorkshire South Durham League.

He added: “It’s certainly been a different playing experience to what we have at home.

“It’s been good to play out-and-out one-day cricket and it was also a great experience to play in two-day matches.

“There has been different challenges such as coping with the heat and the grounds we have played on, but I’ve enjoyed it.”