Whitby skipper Donald still hunting promotion

Whitby skipper Will Donald insists promotion is still the primary aim for this season, despite losing ground on the leading pack on Saturday.

Whitby dropped 12 points on Saturday after a winning draw against Darlington, but Donald claims his side recovered a precarious situation after being 60-6.

With table-toppers Richmondshire 2nds unable to gain promotion due to their first team being in the division above, the promotion race is really hotting up.

“Richmondshire and Billingham have each other to play on the last day, so that will most likely be the deciding factor in the promotion picture, we just have to take each game as they come and work hard,” Donald said.

“The gap is only 12 points to second and 19 to top so it’s definitely still attainable, especially with the game in hand on Richmondshire.”

This weekend sees Whitby face Darlington RA.

“It is a winnable game of course, if we get a good start and get into them early then who knows, but we will have to be up for it,” added Donald.