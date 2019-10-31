Whitby's Adam Lyth honoured by The Hundred draft selection

Whitby’s Adam Lyth can’t wait to get cracking in The Hundred after being drafted by Leeds-based Northern Superchargers for the inaugural competition in 2020.

Left-handed opener Lyth was picked up by Superchargers coach Darren Lehmann for £75,000.

“It was all really exciting,” said Lyth, who will be turning out alongside England star Ben Stokes and Yorkshire teammates Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adil Rashid and David Willey.

“I sat down after putting the little one to bed to watch it with my wife and I was over the moon to be drafted by Darren (Lehmann) and the Northern Superchargers.

“Darren had told me beforehand that he wanted to try and get me in, but you just never know what’s going to happen with these things - I could’ve been picked up by another side or maybe picked later by the Superchargers.

“I’m thrilled to be playing for the Superchargers at Headingley though, a ground I know so well and I’m sure it’ll be an exciting competition and I can’t wait to get going now.

“We’ve got a very strong squad, including three exceptional overseas players, but all the squads are impressive - so I think it’ll be a great competition that the fans will enjoy.

“It’ll be great to play alongside Stokesy (Ben Stokes).

“He’s a fantastic player and also a fantastic bloke who I know pretty well from playing for England with him.

“We’ve stayed in touch a bit since then, so it’ll be great to play alongside him in The Hundred when it gets going.”

Before the razzmatazz of The Hundred, Lyth will travel out to Abu Dhabi for the T10 competition after being retained by the Maratha Arabians.

“I’ve just had a nice two-week break with my family in Dubai and I’m now back in training before I head out to Abu Dhabi for the T10 in a couple of weeks.

“I’m delighted to have been retained by the Maratha Arabians and I can’t wait to get out there again.”