Whitby RUFC suffer heavy defeat at home to strong Sunderland side

Whitby RUFC hosted promotion-chasing Sunderland in Durham Northumberland Two on Saturday in the hope of gaining an important win early on in the season.

Whitby started playing downhill and with the wind, however it was Sunderland who made the first strike, crossing in the corner to make the score 5-0.

Hosts Whitby came back strongly, using a solid set-piece and good ball retention to put scrum-half Connor Livermore over in the corner to tie the scores at 5-5.

Whitby continued strongly with Callum Smith crossing soon after to put Whitby in the lead 10-5.

reacted well however and crossed twice in quick succession to put the score to 17-10 at half-time.

Whitby turned around in the second half hoping to get back in the lead very quickly.

Unfortunately, they endured a horrendous opening 20 minutes in which everything that could go wrong, did go wrong with Sunderland to their credit taking every single chance presented to them.

Whitby struggled to regain a foothold in the match and quickly Sunderland extended their lead to leave the final score 66-10.

The beaten Maroons will hope to get back on track when they host Ashington this weekend.

Match sponsor: A C Building & Property Maintenance.