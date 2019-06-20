Whitby RUFC get ready for new season

Whitby RUFC are beginning their preparations for the 2019/20 campaign.

After a hard season on the pitch in which the Maroons suffered relegation back to Durham/Northumberland Two, they will be looking to bounce straight back up.

The Harlequins also suffered a poor run of form last season and will be looking for improved results in the Tees Valley Social League.

Having held their AGM recently, it was announced that Darrel Grason will takeover from the late George Heward as club president, while Glen Rodgers will step into gap left at chairman.

The Maroons will be managed by Steve Allen and Gordon Bland will remain as captain, while the Harlequins will be continue to be managed by Rob Reed and captained by Phil Stentiford.

The Maroons’ season starts on September 7 at home to Sedgefield before a trip to tackle Sunderland.

They then host Ashington before travelling to Guisborough to round off September.

The Harlequins’ season starts on September 12 away to Acklam before they entertain Richmondshire then visit Darlington to round the month off.

Both teams are looking for match sponsors throughout the season. Please get in touch via email on, enquires@whitbyrufc.co.uk for more information.