Whitby riders Waring and Didelot shine as racing returns to Scarborough's Oliver's Mount track

After almost two years of waiting, action returned to Scarborough’s iconic Oliver’s Mount track with the Barry Sheene Memorial Classic.

A Barry Sheene record crowd of an estimated 15,000 flooded in by the droves, showing their support to the volunteers who’ve brought the historic racetrack back from the ashes.

Justin Waring races round the Oliver's Mount track. Picture by John Margetts.

Arguably the highlight of the weekend was the parade, when close to £3million worth of bikes took to the track.

The star riders included seven-times TT winner Carl Fogarty.

Whitby’s Justin Waring enjoyed a great weekend on his return to racing action as he qualified in second.

He came in fourth spot in the first race and then fifth in the second race.

Waring said: “Thanks to John Chapman, Wilf Noble, John Noble, Dave Leadley, Brian Scott, Brian Waring and Gaz Miller and all who helped out for a great return to racing at Oliver’s Mount.”

Whitby rider Kristian Didelot came in fourth place in the Classic Superbike on Saturday and then again on Sunday, but he fell off in the last race at Drury’s Hairpin.

Didelot said: “Thanks to sponsors Mike at MMS Bikes, Turvey Tattoos and John Warrington Motorcycles.”