Whitby go top after collecting back-to-back victories

Skipper Will Donald and Finlay Morris impressed to help Whitby Cricket Club 1sts to victory against Richmondshire and to the top of the NYSD League Division One.

Donald won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first, a decision that paid off for him as Finlay Morris quickly trapped opener Andrew Fleming lbw for five.

Richmondshire could only make it to 121-9 from their 50 overs, Mike Fleming top-scoring with 36 before he was out lbw to Donald, one of his four victims on his way to figures of 4-14 from 12 overs.

Finlay Morris ended with figures of 2-26 from his eight-over spell.

James Hall also collected a couple of wickets, costing 38 runs, with Corey Hart taking 1-20.

Donald and fellow opener Ron Lyth made very solid start to the Whitby reply, putting on 46 for the first wicket until skipper Donald departed for a 55-ball 20, lbw to Ross Whelpdale.

Lyth continued the charge with 43, including three sixes and two fours before he departed off the bowling of Sam Winter.

Despite Kai Morris departing for just one, Morris struck a 31-ball 42 not out, encompassing seven fours and a six, and Matthew Towey finished unbeaten at the other end on eight to guide the hosts to a seven-wicket win and a 20-point haul in the process, taking them top of the league.

Whitby travel to Norton this weekend looking to maintain their superb start to the season.

Whitby 2nds came so close to victory at Norton 2nds in their Division Three tie, but had to settle for a share of the spoils despite Jack Lyth’s superb 89.

Skipper Joe Crowther won the toss and stuck hosts Norton on for first knock.

Stephen Crowther took 2-24 and Andrew Marshall 2-48 to help restrict the hosts to 189-9 from their 50-over innings.

Liam Calvert and Seb Bentley both took 1-22.

Calvert departed without scoring as Whitby wobbled early on, but Lyth, Ben Braim (21) and Marshall (37) all helped drag the visitors close to their victory target.

But despite Joe Crowther adding 14 lower down the batting order, Whitby were restricted to 188-7, agonisingly two runs short of the victory.

The 2nds will be aiming to go one better and collect victory when they welcome Blackhall 2nds to the Turnbull Ground this Saturday afternoon.