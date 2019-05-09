Whitby denied victory at Darlington

Whitby 1sts’ winning start to the season ended as they were denied victory at Darlington 2nds in Division One of the North Yorkshire South Durham League.

Will Donald’s men batted first after losing the toss and made their way to 206-9.

After losing both openers cheaply, Whitby were indebted to new signings Theo Smith (66) and Joe Padmore (43), who guided them to a decent total with support from Fin Morris (37).

Opener James Sutton made 50 for Darlo in their reply, but wickets fell around him and it looked like Whitby were heading for another victory as Corey Hart took 3-40 and Fin Morris, Donald and Kai Morris all chipped in with a wicket apiece.

However, Lee Craggs (29no) and Daniel Morgans (26no) produced a resolute rearguard to help Darlington cling on to a losing draw.

Whitby are in second spot in the table after three matches, and are back on home soil this weekend when Saltburn are the visitors to the Turnbull Ground.

Whitby 2nds capitulated to 87 all out as they lost by six wickets at home to Saltburn 2nds in Division Three.

Skipper Lewis Brearley lost the toss and Whitby were asked to bat first and promptly skittled for 87, only Lewis Dobson, who remained unbeaten on 28, and Ricky Hall, who added 14, making it into double figures for the hosts.

Despite Stephen Crowther’s 3-29 and a wicket for Mark Jackson, Saltburn cruised to 88-4 inside 21 overs to take the win.

Whitby 2nds will look to bounce back on the road at Yarm this weekend.

Whitby 3rds lost out at Normanby Hall 3rds in the Sunday Conference South.

Skipper Jack Lyth lost the toss and his side were stuck in to bat first.

They made their way to a competitive 155 all out from 39.3 overs, Lewis Brearley top-scoring with 32 and Ben Braim added 28.

That total proved to be insufficient as Normanby Hall cruised to 156-5 from 38 overs.

Alf Jacobs took 2-26, while Andrew Marshall and Brearley claimed one wicket each too.

The 3rds welcome Maltby 3rds to the Turnbull Ground this Sunday.