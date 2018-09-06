Whitby CC U14s complete league and cup double

Whitby Cricket Club’s Under-14s managed to do the double by winning the Whitby & District Junior Cricket League and the Abbey Sports Trophy.

This is a marvellous achievement, even more so when you consider that they have done this two years in a row.

Whitby finished three points clear of their nearest rivals, Hinderwell, at the top of the league thanks to consistent run-scoring from captain, Thomas Laxton, and Lewis Dobson, his opening partner, in particular, both of whom scored over 300 runs in the junior season.

This was backed up by good individual performances with both bat and ball by David Willison, Daisy Stokoe and Kobie Boocock.

It was the two spinners in the side, however, who often did the damage, leading wicket-taker, Marshall Kelly, and Jack Cairns.

The top two sides met each other in the cup final two weekends ago and Whitby ran out clear winners.

Losing only one wicket, Whitby managed to post an impressive score of 134 in their 20 overs with Lewis Dobson, David Willison, Daisy Stokoe and Bailey Stamp all scoring heavily, the latter with two mighty sixes.

In reply Hinderwell never really got near that total though Connor Doughney batted very well to get 27 not out.

Whitby junior coach Mike Stones said: “ The players have shown great commitment and determination to achieve this double two years running and can feel that they have done the club proud.

“The future is looking bright for Whitby Cricket Club with such a talented crop of youngsters coming along nicely.”