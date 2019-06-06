Whitby CC stay in promotion race

Whitby CC 1sts stayed in the North Yorkshire South Durham League Division One promotion race as they grabbed a winning draw at home to Sedgefield.

Will Donald’s side dominated their encounter at the Turnbull Ground, batting first after losing the toss and racking up 241-5 declared from 48 overs.

Theo Smith, a recent addition from Scarborough, top-scored for the hosts with 60, the number three batsman hitting 11 fours in his knock.

Joseph Husband also impressed with the bat for Whitby, hitting a 78-ball 50, while Ron Lyth (32no), Donald (27) and Theo Clarke (26) all contributed to the Whitby innings.

Skipper Donald declared with the total on 241-5 after 48 overs, feeling his side had enough runs on the board to mount a charge for victory with the ball.

Despite skipper Donald taking 3-24, Fin Morris grabbing 2-47 and Corey Hart chipping in with a wicket, struggling Sedgefield managed to knuckle down and seal a losing draw, finishing up on 164-6 from their 46 overs at the crease.

Whitby, who took eight points from their winning draw, travel to take on Wolviston this weekend.

Whitby 2nds are also handily placed to mount a charge for promotion in Division Three after they cruised to a five-wicket success on the road away at Billingham Synthonia.

Skipper Lewis Brearley won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that paid off as the hosts Synthonia were skittled for just 86 in 35.5 overs.

Stephen Crowther (4-31), Mark Jackson (3-13) and James Fawcett (3-18) all impressed with the ball for visitors Whitby, who then knocked off their total for the loss of five wickets, Alf Jacobs hitting 50.

Whitby 2nds host Normanby Hall at the Turnbull Ground this weekend.

Whitby 3rds suffered a four-wicket defeat against Great Ayton 3rds in the Sunday Conference South.

Whitby were asked to bat first and were soon all out with just 145 on the board.

After both openers departed without scoring, Seb Bentley led the Whitby recovery with 43, with Daniel Willison adding 32.

Those runs didn’t prove to be enough for Whitby to take a victory as hosts Great Ayton pushed on to 146-6 from 27 overs in their reply.

Jack Cairns (2-38), Matthew Sharpe (2-18) and Kobie Boocock (1-20) all did their best to try and take Whitby to an unlikely win, but the visitors had to settle for a six-point haul.

The 3rds are back on home soil as they welcome Guisborough to the Turnbull Ground this Sunday.