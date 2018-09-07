Whitby CC stay in promotion hunt despite Ayton defeat

Whitby 1sts all but confirmed their promotion from North Yorkshire South Durham League Division One despite a loss against Great Ayton 2nds.

The firsts could potentially get promoted as a result of Richmondshire 2nds unable to gain promotion due to their first team being in the division above, despite currently sitting third after a disappointing result last weekend.

The visitors slumped to 178 all out despite 47 from Will Donald and 29 from Paul Buck.

In reply Donald took 3-40 but his efforts were in vain as Great Ayton 2nds knocked off the required runs inside 34 overs thanks to a patient, unbeaten 88 from Neil Pearson and 51 from Nasar Hussain.

This handed them a seven-wicket win in a game Whitby would have been expecting to triumph in, and a success would have put them in prime position to grab second spot and go up without the need of technicalities.

Whitby 2nds suffered a losing draw against Marton 2nds in Division Three.

Marton posted 201 all out, thanks to 47 from Scott Kirby and 58 from Michael Crowther.

But the home side fell short reaching just 124-3 Thomas Laxton top scored with 40 not out in reply to ensure Whitby had the required wickets in hand to stop an outright defeat.

Stephen Crowther took 3-31 for Whitby, restricting Marton to 201.

Whitby 3rds did however manage a win against Marske 3rds in Sunday Conference South.

A spell of 3-17 from Aron Calvert restricted Marske to just 161 after Richard Mains hit a quickfire 68 to steer his side away from a very lowly score.

Marske could have had more on the board with some batsmen starting to build their innings nicely before losing wickets at regular intervals interrupted the flow of some good partnerships, most notably a stand of 82 for the fifth wicket between Mains and Tom Durance.

An unbeaten 53 from just 36 deliveries from Alf Jacobs was enough to get Whitby over the line in comfortable fashion inside 19 overs.

Looking ahead to the upcoming fixtures the first team will finish their season at home to Blackhall where they will be looking to sign off a successful campaign with a win against the side who sit in seventh.

The second team face a trip to Wolviston 2nds.

Whitby sit eighth in their league and with no danger of relegation. They will however be keen to sign off the season with a win against opponents sat just two places above them in the league and potentially move up a spot in the process.

Meanwhile the thirds face Guisborough 3rds at home and will be looking to maintain their fourth place position against the side rooted to the foot of the table.