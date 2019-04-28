Whitby CC skipper Donald is all-round star in home win

Captain Will Donald impressed with bat and ball as his side won by nine wickets at home to Middlesbrough 2nds in the NYSD League first division.

Donald took 2-29, Corey Hart 3-18 and Fin Morris 2-38 as the visitors were dismissed for 132 in 42 overs.

The skipper then hit an unbeaten 54 and Theo Smith 44 not out as Whitby cruised to victory off just 23.4 overs.

Whitby 2nds' Division Three game at Stokesley 2nds was rained off after the visitors had made it to 56-3 off 17 overs, Jack Lyth hitting 34.