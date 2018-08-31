Whitby CC 1sts boost promotion push

Whitby CC boosted their NYSD League Division One promotion bid despite dropping points over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Will Donald’s side hung on for a losing draw at Normanby Hall on Saturday but bounced back with a three-wicket home win against Guisborough on Monday, and remain 10 points behind second-placed Richmondshire - who cannot be promoted - with two left to play.

On Saturday, visitors Whitby won the toss and Donald elected to bowl first, and Chris Lyth made the early breakthrough, claiming the wicket of opener Ryan Stairmand for two in a cracking spell of 1-9 in his nine overs.

Nathan Bell (44) and Matthew Bell (77) shared a second-wicket stand of 99, but the visitors roared back into the game as they pegged back Normanby to 174-9 from their 50 overs after they had been well-placed at 160-3 at one point.

Finlay Morris was the pick of the Whitby bowling attack with 3-34 from his nine overs. Joe Husband also impressed with 2-21 from four overs, while Corey Hart bagged 1-29 from nine overs.

The away side made a solid start to their run-chase thanks to openers Donald and Ron Lyth, but the running-out of the skipper by Jordan Leech for 21 proved to be a turning point as Whitby slipped from 44-0 to 70-6.

Ron Lyth was clean-bowled by Martin Rose for 24 and the innings began to lose momentum as Matthew Bell ripped through the Whitby batting order to bag 6-34.

Kai Morris (37) and Husband (32) shared a stand of 56 for the seventh wicket to give Whitby hope, but Normanby fought back to reduce the visitors to 138-9, and it was left to the final-wicket pair Hart (11no) and Steve Allen (1no) to edge their side to a losing draw on 147-9 from 50 overs.

On Monday, Whitby bowled first again, but this time it was at the request of Guisborough skipper Chris Norminton, who won the toss.

Again, Whitby made early inroads, with Fin Morris having David Goodchild caught behind by Ron Lyth for eight to make it 9-1, then wickets fell at regular intervals thanks to fine bowling from the latter (2-39), James Hall (2-49) and skipper Donald (3-23 from 15 overs) as Boro limped to 158-9 from their 50 overs.

Donald and Ron Lyth both fell early on for Whitby, but Matthew Towey (33), Theo Clarke (53), Kai Morris (23) and Paul Buck (22) guided the home side to victory by three wickets, despite losing the latter two batsmen in the closing moments.

Whitby head to Great Ayton tomorrow.

James Fawcett smashed 67 not out and Lewis Brearley 57 not out as Whitby 2nds eased to an eight-wicket home win against Normanby Hall 2nds on Saturday in Division Two.

The visitors posted 172-5, but Whitby made easy work of chasing it down.

Whitby 2nds play host to Marton tomorrow.