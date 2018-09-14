Whitby 1sts win but miss out on promotion

Whitby CC finished their season on a winning note against Blackhall on Saturday to finish third in NYSD Division One, but missed out on promotion.

Will Donald’s troops ended up two points behind second-placed Richmondshire, missing out on promotion to the Premier Division by the most agonising of margins.

A great all-round bowling effort saw Whitby skittle the visitors for only 72.

Fin Morris snapped up 3-19 and James Hall 3-20 for the Turnbull Ground side, with the skipper and Corey Hart bagging 2-16 apiece.

Skipper Antony Peace (23no) was the top-scorer for the visitors.

Donald departed early in the reply, only scoring one before being dismissed by Brian Sullivan, but a second-wicket stand of 45 between Ron Lyth (38) and Matthew Towey steadied the ship for Whitby.

Lyth smashed six fours and a six in his 35-ball knock before being caught by Peace off Sullivan, who then also claimed the wicket of Towey for 11, before Theo Clarke was clean-bowled by Jonny Scott for a duck to make it 68-4.

Fin Morris (13no) saw the home side safely to victory.

Whitby 2nds’ final game of the Division Three season was rained off at Wolviston 2nds, each side receiving six points.

Whitby 3rds were handed a Sunday Conference South win when Guisborough 3rds conceded last weekend, and they conclude their campaign at Marton on Sunday afternoon.