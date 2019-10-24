Wallace bags four tries as Whitby RUFC Maroons grab Gosforth victory

The Maroons do battle with visitors Gosforth. PICTURE BY JESS SCARTH
Whitby Maroons hosted Gosforth on Saturday in the hope of getting back to winning ways in Durham Northumberland Two.

With captain Gordon Bland missing due to a shoulder injury, Connor Clements stepped in to captain the side from outside-centre.

Whitby started strongly, using their powerful scrum to push back their Gosforth opponents back at will and their half-backs were dictating the tempo the match was played at.

After five minutes Whitby set for a scrum from 15 metres out from the Gosforth try line and drove back their opponents back before number eight Ben Wallace touched down to make the score 7-0.

Whitby continued to use their physical advantage in both scrum and line-out, forcing a five-metre scrum from which Wallace dotted down again to double the advantage to 14-0.

The hosts again bundled their way into the Gosforth 22 before stand-in captain Clements scored to push the score out to 19-0.

Whitby’s strong start to the first half continued with another pushover try giving Wallace a chance to complete his hat-trick, leaving the score at half-time 24-0.

Whitby turned around to play up the slight slope and started poorly, with numerous unforced errors allowing Gosforth to gain a foothold in the match and play most of the match in Whitby’s 22.

The visitors duly forced their way over the try line to make the score 24-7.

Whitby came back strongly with Wallace adding a fourth try to push the Maroons out to a 29-7 lead.

Gosforth did manage to cross again to make the score 29-14 at full-time after a scrappy second half.

Whitby will be able to count themselves lucky after a horror show of a second half and will travel to Bishop Auckland on Saturday in the hope of recording their first away win of the season.