Skipper Will shines in Whitby win

Whitby 1sts skipper Will Donald shone with bat and ball to guide his side to an opening-day victory at Billingham Synthonia in Division One of the North Yorkshire South Durham League.

Donald led from the front with 65 as his side lost the toss and were asked to bat first.

He received very little support from his teammates however as the away side were all out for just 132 in their 49.3 overs.

Only Finlay Morris (13) and Joseph Husband (12) managed to reach double figures in a disappointing display at the crease.

Their total proved to be more than enough in the end though as Donald claimed stunning figures of 4-11 from a 15-over spell as Synthonia were all out for just 112 in 43.2 overs.

Finlay Morris took 2-17 and Matthew Towey 2-35, while Corey Hart also chipped in with a wicket in his side’s win.

Whitby are on home soil this weekend as they welcome Richmondshire 2nds at the Turnbull Ground.

Whitby 2nds’ home game against Seaton Carew 2nds in Division Three was rained off.

The 2nds are on the road this weekend as they travel to take on Norton 2nds.

Whitby’s 3rd team don’t get their NYSDL Conference South League campaign under way until Sunday May 27 when they host Thornaby 3rds at the Turnbull Ground.