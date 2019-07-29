SBL Premier & Division 1 / Grange go top after beating champions Filey while Cloughton maintain push for the top flight

Nawton Grange picked up a crucial win on the road at champions Filey to go top of the Premier Division standings.

Wayne Dawson took 4-26, Nick Thornicroft 3-33 and spinner Dean Coote 3-13 as Filey were skittled for just 103, only Phil Dickens getting going with the bat with 25.

Grange skipper Jonny Pickard then remained unbeaten on 33, smashing three sixes and two fours, with opener Shaun Smith earlier making 26 as the visitors eased to 108-5.

Cayton remain hot on the heels of the top two after they bowled Seamer out for just 62 as they claimed another victory.

The hosts appeared to be in a spot of bother at the tea interval, having been bowled out for 124, Michael Dennis hitting 41 as Adam Morris bagged 4-32, Archie Graham 3-29 and Gary Lawton 2-31.

That total proved to be more than enough however, as Seamer then collapsed to 62 all out after the interval.

Stu Pickard was the standout bowler for Cayton, collecting figures of 4-17, while James Ward took 3-16 and Tom Sixsmith 2-20.

Heslerton boosted their hopes of beating the drop as they won against relegation rivals Settrington.

Sam Thackray led the Heslerton innings with 49, Toby Sercombe adding 34 in their total of 166-9.

Veteran spinner Andy Monkman took 3-32 and Tristan Midgley 3-30.

Settrington were then bowled out for just 63, with 23 extras proving their top-scorer.

Marc Dring and Andy Slaughter took three wickets apiece, with Mathew Webster and Paul Kinghorn also grabbing two each.

Staithes remain in the title picture after hammering Brompton by nine wickets.

Paul Theaker was the star man with the cherry for title-chasing Staithes, his 5-33 from 12 overs helping ensure the hosts were all out for just 64 in 29.3 overs.

Brad Lewis also grabbed sensational figures of 3-7 from seven overs and all-rounder Chris Morrison took 2-14.

Chris Morrison was then unbeaten on 33 and Lewis on 18 as Staithes raced to 65-1 in 9.5 overs.

Staxton won at Scalby to move above their hosts in the Premier Division standings.

Scalby batted first and posted 140-8, Edward Hopper top-scoring with 40, Lachlan Cooke unbeaten on 31 and Adam Waugh adding 27.

Richard Flinton bagged 3-20, Elliott Cooper 2-42 and there was a wicket apiece for Adam Hargreaves and Oli West.

Paul Virr (49), Chris Dove (41no) and Hargreaves (39) then helped guide Staxton to 143-4.

Mulgrave’s home game against Ebberston was rained off.

Cloughton look set for the top flight after bowling Folkton & Flixton 2nds out for just 41 on their way to a seven-wicket win in their Division One encounter.

Flixton were skittled for just 41 as Alex White took 4-8 and Grant Elwell 4-17 with a wicket apiece from Gary Jordan and Ben Rowe.

Despite losing three early wickets, White then hit 19 not out to help the league leaders to 42-3 in 6.3 overs.

Cloughton’s promotion bid was further boosted as second-placed Bridlington 2nds lost out against Sherburn.

Brid made their way to 178-8, Greg Miller hitting 31 not out with support from Frankie Reffold (26) and Richard Lount (25).

Ashley Oldroyd and Jamie Thomson both took three wickets each.

Phil Pickard hit an unbeaten 57, Jack Pickard 33 and Ben Briggs 31 as Sherburn made their way to 179-5 in 40.1 overs to seal the victory and keep their promotion push alive.

Wykeham stayed in the race for the top flight with a comfortable win against struggling Forge Valley.

Second-bottom Forge Valley were dismissed for 73, Christian Soulsby the star man with the ball as he took 3-8, David Pearson 3-26 and Tom Owen 2-5.

Wykeham openers Kevin Thompson (28no) and Michael Dugdale (27no) then guided their side to the victory without the loss of any wickets.

Fylingdales boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop into Division Two as they won a low-scoring contest at home to relegation rivals Ganton.

Dales were all out for just 98 in 44 overs, but that total proved to be more than enough as they bowled Ganton out for just 72 in their reply after the tea interval.

Great Habton’s home game against Thornton Dale was rained off.