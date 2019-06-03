SBL DIVISIONS 1&2 / Shannon's sensational 8-7 helps Wykeham 2nds to victory

George Shannon bagged stunning figures of 8-7 to help Wykeham 2nds beat Snainton and stay in the Division Two promotion hunt.

Snainton ended on 102 all out, Shannon proving too much for their batsmen as only Joe Barker’s 38 troubled the scorers.

It wasn’t straightforward for Wykeham with the bat however as despite 33 from Scott Wardman, they fell to 94-9 as Michael Kipling bagged 5-13.

However, their last two batsmen Christian Soulsby (8no) and Dan Bateson (5no) guided them to 104-9.

Sewerby stayed top of the pile after their six-wicket win over struggling Ebberston 2nds.

Ebberston were all out for just 59, Jon Metcalfe hitting 27 of those as Ian Jones (4-24), Steven Hood (3-8) and Calvin Roche (2-25) did the damage with the ball.

Daniel Artley’s 26 then helped Sewerby to 63-4.

Matty Morris smashed a sensational 110 to help Seamer 2nds to a 51-run win over Wold Newton.

Jamie Haxby helped Morris out with an unbeaten 48 as Seamer made 211-8 from 41 overs, Koppy Harrison and James Knaggs taking three wickets each.

Newton then fell short on 160-7 despite Stuart Harrison’s 55, Archie Graham leading the Seamer attack with 3-27.

Scalby 2nds are in second spot after their 75-run success at home to Pickering 3rds.

Gareth Edmunds (49), Daniel Gregory (46) and Freddie Schmuck (33) helped hosts Scalby to 215-5 from 40 overs, Tony Evans and George Hodgson both taking two wickets.

Matthew Shepherd then hit 34 and Hodgson added an unbeaten 33, but Pickering were never in the chase and finished on 140-7, Antony Geall, Edmunds and Mike Buttery taking two wickets apiece.

Cayton 2nds claimed a comfortable 92-run win over Staxton 2nds.

Lee Pettit (63), Darren Foreman (55) and Gary Dixon (44) were all in form with bat in hand for Cayton in their 231-6, Mark Dove taking 3-66 and Kieran Walker 2-55.

Despite Kevin Armstrong hitting 72 not out and opener Craig Hill earlier making 31 in Staxton’s reply, they fell well short on 139-9.

Cloughton continued their astounding start to the Division One season with a hard-earned three-wicket success at Great Habton.

The leaders’ excellent form has been all the more impressive as most of the line-up are last year’s second team, with many of the first-team having left the club during the winter months.

Daniel Jenkinson was the pick of the visiting attack with 3-25 from his 11 overs as Habton batted first and made 175-8.

Ben Rowe and Jack Hakings also bowled well for Cloughton, taking 2-38 and 2-32 respectively.

Daniel Hardy was the driving force behind Habton’s innings, smacking 69 from 74 deliveries, including three sixes and nine fours.

Cloughton struggled early on and looked to be in deep trouble at 38-3, but fine batting from the middle order in the shape of Hakings (49), Niall Gibb (33) and Rowe (24no)helped the high-flyers to victory with 3.4 overs and three wickets in hand.

Jim Boyes was the top home bowler with 3-26, while Josh Campbell-Carter scooped 2-49.

Bridlington 2nds’ unbeaten start to the season was ended by promotion rivals Wykeham, the visitors winning by 103 runs at Dukes Park.

Forge Valley’s four-pronged bowling attack helped them earn a six-wicket win at home to struggling Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Youngster Luke Calvert was the pick of the Valley attack with 3-11 from 6.4 overs as Flixton were skittled for 69 from 33.4 overs.

Calvert was offered fine support from Carl Jackson (2-8), Aaron Fox (2-20) and Matthew Nettleton (2-10).

Teenage all-rounder Elliot Hatton (20) was the only Folkton & Flixton batsman to show any form.

Valley made hard work of passing this low total, with 21 from Jaymaine White and 18no from skipper Sean Pinder proving to be crucial in the face of some canny bowling from the young Folkton & Flixton side, spinner Finlay Ward bagging 3-15 from his five overs.

Jamie Thomson’s five-wicket haul helped Sherburn to an eight-wicket win against Ganton, boosting his team’s climb away from the drop-zone.

The left-arm spinner finished with match-winning figures of 5-25 from his 12 overs, with fine support from Mike Holtby (2-38) as Ganton were all out for 94 in 31 overs.

Opener Ian Cousins top-scored for Ganton with 24 from 33 balls, John Bannister adding 17 lower down the order.

Veteran Craig Sanderson (36) and Jack Pickard (35no) secured the win for Sherburn with eight wickets and 21.4 overs to spare.

Chris Hurworth’s sparkling 96 helped Fylingdales to earn a 77-run home triumph against Thornton Dale.

Hurworth hit 15 fours as hefell narrowly short of a ton, but the rest of the home batsmen failed to build on some starts, the next highest scorers being fellow opener Steven Husband (19) and Jamie Agar (18no) in their 169-9 from 41 overs, the game being reduced by four overs due to rain.

Seasoned campaigner Adrian Turnbull was the pick of the Thornton Dale bowling attack with figures of 4-41 from his 11 overs, while Tom Snowdon snapped up 3-29 from seven overs.

The Thornton reply never really got going as the Fylingdales bowling attack, led by Chris (4-37) and Tom Shrimpton (3-21) sent them crashing to 92 all out.

The top-scorers for Thornton were Patrick Stephenson (18), Gareth Hunt (17) and Turnbull (16), but no one was able to build on their starts.