Whitby Maroons see off visitors Ryton in first home league game of season

Whitby Maroons in action against Ryton Photo by Brian Murfield

With several of the squad returning after the away loss to Winlaton last week Whitby were hoping to get their season going with a good showing at home.

The home side started the match perfectly, with a good chase from the kick-off forcing a Ryton penalty which gifted Stu Gregson a chance to put the Maroons 3-0 up inside a minute.

Ryton came back strongly with their well drilled patterns keeping the ball and testing Whitby’s defences.

Whitby held out strongly for 15 minutes without the ball, forcing Ryton backwards, however some neat work down the blindside from the Ryton backline set their 15 free to score a 50-metre breakaway try to put the score 3-5.

Whitby again started strongly from the kick-off, with some good recycling from the forwards allowing home debutant Marcu Goodall to cross to make the score 10-5.

The home side stretched out their lead with a penalty from Stu Gregson to make the score 13-5.

Their defences were broken just before half-time, however, with a try for Ryton putting the score to 13-12.

Whitby turned around at half time to play against the conditions.

The Maroons started brightly with some quick interplay allowing flanker Alf Jacobs to cross in the corner and put the score to 18-12.

Ryton showed their mettle by coming back with some aggressive play to score a try under the posts and take the lead again to 18-19.

Whitby’s quick and dangerous backs worked to put the hosts in the opposition’s 22 before some well executed driving play put George Reeves over under the posts to make the score 25-19,

The hosts took advantage of the momentum with Alf Jacobs put into space to take the score to 30-19 with five minutes left.

Ryton managed to score a try in the last play of the game to make the score 30-26.