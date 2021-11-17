Whitby Maroons battle back for win against Gateshead

Alfie Jacobs, Maroons number six, shone in the fightback win at home to Gateshead

The Maroons, who were looking to bounce back from a tough couple of league matches, were boosted by new signing George Speakman coming into make his league debut at scrum-half.

Whitby started the match playing against both the slope and the wind, with the match starting at a frenetic pace with neither side able to assert themselves before a succession of Whitby penalties put Gateshead in a position to score a neat try to put the visitors 7-0 up.

The home side reacted almost immediately with Alf Jacobs scoring from distance to make the score 7-5.

Gateshead countered with another well worked try to make the score 12-5 at half-time in a breathless match.

A galvanised Whitby turned around at half-time and managed to put Gateshead under pressure at set piece but the dangerous Gateshead full-back scored on the breakaway to make the score 19-5.

Whitby hit back immediately with Stu Gregson coolly slotting a penalty to make the score 19-8.

The game swung back in Gateshead’s favour with another try coming from a defensive mistake to push the score to 26-8 and the points looked to be heading back to the North East.

The Maroons showed spirit to bring the score back when the impressive Jacobs finished off a well-worked backs move to make the score 26-13.

Whitby continued in the ascendancy when captain Gordon Bland snuck over to score under the post and make the score 26-20.

The home side’s strong finish continued when George Reeves recovered a pinpoint kick to push Whitby into the lead 27-26.

Whitby made the match safe when some great line-out defence turned the ball over allowing Reeves to make the score 32-26 at full-time in a pulsating Durham Northumberland Two match.

In a great finish Whitby were happy to come out the victors and will hope this will be a turning point in the league season and will continue on winning ways this weekend at fellow mid-table side North Shields.