Rain calls early end to Whitby CC 1sts' run-chase

The wet weather proved to be the winner in both Whitby CC 1sts and 2nds fixtures in the North Yorkshire South Durham League on Saturday afternoon.

Whitby 1sts won the toss in their home Division One game against Darlington RA and chose to have a bowl.

They were maybe regretting this option as the visiting openers Joe Kennedy and Dale Thomas got stuck in and put on 61 for the first wicket before the latter was snared LBW by home skipper Will Donald for 17.

Ben I’Anson then joined the fray and shared a second-wicket partnership of 37 before being run out by Theo Smith on 13.

Kennedy was the next man to depart after having worked hard for his 71 from 109 deliveries, which included nine fours, Joseph Husband claiming the wicket and Alfie Jacobs the catch to make it 131-3.

Dale Marshall departed without a run having been added to the total, keeper Ron Lyth stumping him for nine runs off the bowling of Ricky Hall.

The latter then proceeded to swing the game back in favour of Whitby, as he took the next wicket as well, Theo Clarke pouching the catch to dismiss Liam Dixon for 12 in as many balls to bring the score to 149-5.

This soon became 150-6 as Husband claimed a catch to send Matthew Wheeler back to the pavilion without scoring a run in his 10-ball stay, Hall again the bowler for the hosts.

Ben Turnbull was then run-out for one by Kai Morris, reducing the visitors to 158-7.

Darlington refused to buckle though and some big hitting from skipper Carl McGregor, with an undefeated 44 from 43 balls including four sixes and a four, steered the away side past the 200-run mark.

He was well-supported by Andrew Russell as the duo shared an eighth-wicket stand of 46 before the latter was stumped by Lyth to earn Hall his fourth wicket, having scored 18 from 17 balls, including two fours and a six.

Darlington finished their innings with 211-8 from 50 overs.

Hall was the pick of the home bowling attack with 4-26 from his eight overs.

Donald bowled tightly to only concede 29 runs and claim a wicket from his 15 overs, while Husband ended up with 1-47 from eight overs.

The home side were soon in trouble in their reply, as skipper Donald was clean-bowled by Ian Dixon to leave them 12-1, then, four runs later, Theo Smith was caught by Wheeler off Dixon on four.

Husband then stepped to the crease, and he steadied the Whitby nerves with a fine unbeaten 37 from 35 balls, hammering eight fours in his innings.

Opener Joe Padmore dug deep for his 25 from 55 balls before being run out by Kennedy to make it 84-3 just before the heavens opened and called a halt to proceedings.

Both sides earned 11 points for their endeavours.

Whitby 1sts are on the road at Richmondshire 2nds this Saturday.

Whitby 2nds were pegged back to 131-7 in their 40 overs in a Division Three clash at Wolviston 2nds.

Openers Ben Braim (28 from 86 balls) and Oliver Roberts (21 from 38 deliveries) worked hard to give the away team a chance, with skipper Lewis Brearley adding 17 and Mark Jackson 20 not out, but the home team’s bowling attack always seemed to be in charge.

Mubashir Kadiri was the star bowler for Wolviston with an excellent 5-31 from 10 overs.

Stephen Crowther gave Whitby early hope with 3-23, the home side ending on 69-3 from 22 overs when rain stopped play, both teams taking 10 points from the match.

Whitby 2nds will entertain Norton 2nds this Saturday afternoon.

Whitby 3rds are at Stokesley 3rds in the Sunday Conference South on Sunday afternoon.