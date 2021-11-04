Whitby Ladies win thriller and Danby bounce back with cup success

Dani Braithwaite scores for Whitby ladies Photos by Brian murfield

Coach Marcus Coates tried a new formation with the ladies team which proved a huge success.

Whitby were moving the ball round the pitch well, making punishing runs down both the left and right wing.

The hosts were fortunate enough to be leading 2-1 at half-time, Braithwaite scored two fantastic goals.

Whitby Ladies celebrate a goal

Richmond didn’t give up, they continued to apply pressure on Whitby and they were able to equalise the game.

Kirsty Dixon worked very well with Michelle Paling, Olivia Coates, Jess Hogarth, Anna Sweeney and Siobhan Robinson, the defence continued to drive the ball to the Whitby attackers.

Player of the match Braithwaite, was able to complete her hat-trick leaving the final score 3-2 to Whitby Ladies.

A special mention goes to Natasha Hill, who played her first game for the ladies squad and hopefully it will be the first of many games for her.

Whitby Ladies won at home

This match was sponsored by Jessica Hogarth, gift shop in Robin Hood’s Bay, the generosity of the sponsorship goes a long way for the small club.

This weekend the Whitby ladies team will play Darlington away.

Danby Hockey Club Ladies played two action-packed games against Durham Uni 6s and Gateshead over the weekend of October 23 and 24.

The Saturday (October 23) saw Danby face Durham Uni 6s in a fast-paced game.

Whitby Ladies in jubilant mood after their home win against Richmond Roses

From the starting whistle there was non-stop action in the game with Durham Uni taking the lead early on.

Danby managed to put up a good fight with some fantastic defence from Christine Tarrant and some excellent goals saved by keeper Josie Bowes.

It was a high scoring match but Danby certainly saved more goals than they conceded.

When the half -time whistle blew the score was 5-0 but that didn’t affect Danby going into the second half.

Playing with an extra midfielder left lots of space on the wings to push the ball forward.

This new tactic gave the opportunity for Danby’s first goal which saw Erin Hodgson send the ball across the D and Laura Anderson Cornforth strike it into the goal.

Not long afterwards Danby scored again, this time it was Emily Dowson, who put the ball in the goal.

As well as advancing into the forwards, Danby were holding their ground in defence, defending off multiple short corners.

Unfortunately they conceded two but that didn’t dampen the determined teams spirits.

The next and final goal came from B Hodgson as she ran into the D for a strike on goal.

The final score was Durham Uni 7 Danby 3.

Tarrant was voted player of the match for her top notch defence.

This defeat shook up Danby’s style of play and left them well prepared for their cup match on Sunday (October 24) against Gateshead 2s.

Continuing with their new formation, Danby set off fighting. =

The game started with some great one-twos between Chloe Wilson and Sarah Thompson both showing off great skill.

With great support from the coach on the sideline K Sanderson Danby pushed forward and their first goal was scored by Wilson from the very edge of the D.

Play was fast paced and energetic but stopped occasionally for short corners.

These short corners were taken advantage of by captain Katie Hodgson who tactically used them to strike the ball into the goal.

Danby kept up their lead with Rosie Hogarth, Lauren Tindall and Thompson all scoring some fantastic goals.

Going into the second half play continued to impress those watching as the ball moved swiftly up and down the pitch.

Kath Hogarth kept play moving and held Danby together.

With great work from the forwards and some great passes in from B Hodgson Danby managed to get two more goals from Wilson giving her a hat-trick and earning her player of the match.