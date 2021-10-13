Whitby Ladies remain unbeaten after Bay win and Durham draw

Whitby's player of the match Siobhan Robinson clears in the 2-0 win against Whitley Bay Photo by Brian Murfield

On Saturday Whitby played Whitley Bay & Tynemouth 2.

Whitby dominated from the start which saw Dani Braithwaite position herself strongly in Whitley Bay’s ‘D’ and scored the first goal within the first five minutes.

After this Bay came out fighting driving at Whitby’s defence who saw them off and and diverted the ball wide and up the pitch.

Millie Storr scores Whitby's second goal

Millie Storr received the ball on the right wing and drove hard towards Bay’s goal outpacing their defence for a one-on-one with the keeper and scored Whitby’s second goal.

In the second half both teams were tiring in the heat. Bay began to work together getting up the pitch through to Whitby’s defence who fought off multiple short corners and strikes on goal.

Working from the back Siobhan Robinson, Whitby’s woman of the match, worked hard to get the ball out of Whitby’s D putting in some exceptional tackles and moving the ball well to her other defenders, Olivia Coates, Jess Hogarth and Megan Hinds and the midfielders.

While Whitby tired towards the end Annabelle Stevenson-Rose and Anna Willison put in real effort and worked the ball to the wings for a few last attempts at goal.

Whitby would like to say a massive thank-you to their first matchday sponsor, Whitby Seafoods.

The ladies then travelled away to Durham on Sunday for the second match of the weekend.

Durham University always field a strong team of young, fit and well drilled players but this game saw Whitby hold their own.

The game started off with Whitby driving runs down the right wing, Natasha Kent worked well with Storr to put pressure on Durham.

The play was very equal but unfortunately just before half-time Durham scored the opening goal from a short corner.

Whitby went into the second half full of determination fighting for every ball.

Whitby were awarded a penalty corner which was injected by Kent, with a slip from Dani Halley to Lisette Vincent-Jones, the latter was able to equalise the game.

With every thing to play for the ladies continued to keep the workrate high.

Halley made an incredible run up the pitch and took on the keeper single handedly and scored, putting Whitby in the lead.

Unfortunately, after some outstanding defending, Durham managed to equalise from another penalty corner.

The game remained at 2-2 until player of the match Braithwaite was able to score Whitby’s final goal.

With only minutes remaining and the team beginning to tire, Durham were able to equalise the game just before the final whistle leaving the game a 3-3 draw.

The ladies put in a huge amount of effort and a special thank you goes to Charlotte Jackson for her magnificent effort in Whitby’s goal.