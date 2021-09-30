Whitby Ladies hockey team earn opening 1-1 draw with Alnwick

Lisette Vincent Jones (left) with Whitby scorer Anna Sweeney and Nichola Kent (right) PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The game started well with some nice passing and strong tackles, Whitby squeezed the pitch putting a good amount of pressure on Alnwick.

A lovely, calm and collected goal was scored by Anna Sweeney, who found herself in a lovely position on the penalty spot, this put Whitby Ladies one goal up.

The second half saw the Ladies fight as hard as they could, making good runs into space and saving several penalty corners but they were unfortunate to let Alnwick equalise the game.

The game finished with a 1-1 score.

This was not the result Whitby wanted but the ladies were pleased with their performance and look forward to the rest of the season.

The player of the match went to Sweeney for her wonderful goal and her effort throughout the game.