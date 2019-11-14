Whitby ABC stars shine at home show

Jake McConnell shows his delight after winning his fight PICTURES BY DAN KELLER PHOTOGRAPHY

The Whitby ABC youngsters all impressed in their bouts at the dinner show, held at a packed Whitby Pavilion.

Youngster Marshall Kelly opened the evening with an impressive performance in his first outing in the ring - showing good potential in his skills bout.

Joe Marshall was next up for the host club and the youngster endured problems with his headguard in his hard-fought defeat.

Whitby ABC’s Kyle Morris was next into the ring - the youngster eventually losimg out on a points decision.

Despite a slow start to the next contest, Jake McConnell roared back in the latter stages of his fight to win a unanimous points decision.

A superb, hard-fought contest followed as Whitby’s Kane Morrison edged a split-decision points victory after an enthralling battle.

Two more home wins followed - Dominic Roe grabbing a unanimous points win before Harvey Russell (pictured left) displayed superb skills and composure on his way to a unanimous points victory.

Christian Bradley was next up for the home club, and although he stuck to his task and boxed well, he lost out to a strong opponent.

Sheldon Hegarty topped the bill for Whitby ABC - boxing an opponent eight years older than him.

Despite a strong performance, Hegarty was edged out.