Whitby ABC stars shine at home show
Nine of Whitby Amateur Boxing Club’s youngsters shone at the club’s home show on Friday evening .
The Whitby ABC youngsters all impressed in their bouts at the dinner show, held at a packed Whitby Pavilion.
Youngster Marshall Kelly opened the evening with an impressive performance in his first outing in the ring - showing good potential in his skills bout.
Joe Marshall was next up for the host club and the youngster endured problems with his headguard in his hard-fought defeat.
Whitby ABC’s Kyle Morris was next into the ring - the youngster eventually losimg out on a points decision.
Despite a slow start to the next contest, Jake McConnell roared back in the latter stages of his fight to win a unanimous points decision.
A superb, hard-fought contest followed as Whitby’s Kane Morrison edged a split-decision points victory after an enthralling battle.
Two more home wins followed - Dominic Roe grabbing a unanimous points win before Harvey Russell (pictured left) displayed superb skills and composure on his way to a unanimous points victory.
Christian Bradley was next up for the home club, and although he stuck to his task and boxed well, he lost out to a strong opponent.
Sheldon Hegarty topped the bill for Whitby ABC - boxing an opponent eight years older than him.
Despite a strong performance, Hegarty was edged out.
“What a night and great performances from all nine of our fighters,” said Whitby ABC coach Stewart Lorains.