Scarborough Gymnastics Academy aces shine at British Teamgym Championships
Scarborough Gymnastics Academy members shone at the British Teamgym Championships and Challenge at Stoke.
Day One was the British Championships at Stoke-on-Trent.
SGA would like to say a huge well done to to the Youth Mixed, Youth Girls and Junior women’s Teams from Scarborough who competed at the British Teamgym Championships in Stoke on Trent.
All three teams put on fantastic performances with the Youth Mixed winning a British second place, Youth Girls sixth and the Junior Girls fifth.
On day Two, at the British Teamgym Challenge, the primary girls team performed amazingly in what was the first competition for many of the team.
The team were placed ninth overall and gained lots of experience in preparation for future competitions.
Olivia Harvey, from Whitby, also got to take part in the Disability Teamgym Micro section for Leeds Esprit.
The team performed amazing and were awarded the British Champions title.
The club would also like to congratulate Whitby’s Hollie Belchamber who was recognised for a spirit of gymnastics award.
She was awarded a lovely gift from Michelle at Hertford Gymnastics Club for her brilliant attitude as a reserve and enthusiasm in supporting her team at the championships.
Coach Nikii Walker said: “It was fantastic for all the gymnasts to get a preview of the GB teams in action before they headed off to Portugal to compete in the European Teamgym Championships.
“Congratulations to each and every one of the gymnasts who took part over the weekend. Your hard work, commitment and determination has been amazing.
“It’s been a difficult year for everyone but what the gymnasts achieved this weekend has made everyone very proud.
“We would also like to say big thank you to the amazing coaching team of Kadie Hampton, Aimee Walker, Evy Walker, Heidi Belchamber and Eve Billingsly for their hard work and dedication and to the parents and supporters for their ongoing commitment and support.”