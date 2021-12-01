Scarborough Gymnastics Academy aces shine at British Teamgym Championships

The Scarborough Gymnastics Academy youth mixed team won a second place at the British Teamgym Championships

Day One was the British Championships at Stoke-on-Trent.

SGA would like to say a huge well done to to the Youth Mixed, Youth Girls and Junior women’s Teams from Scarborough who competed at the British Teamgym Championships in Stoke on Trent.

All three teams put on fantastic performances with the Youth Mixed winning a British second place, Youth Girls sixth and the Junior Girls fifth.

The SGA Youth Girls team

On day Two, at the British Teamgym Challenge, the primary girls team performed amazingly in what was the first competition for many of the team.

The team were placed ninth overall and gained lots of experience in preparation for future competitions.

Olivia Harvey, from Whitby, also got to take part in the Disability Teamgym Micro section for Leeds Esprit.

The team performed amazing and were awarded the British Champions title.

The SGA Junior girls

The club would also like to congratulate Whitby’s Hollie Belchamber who was recognised for a spirit of gymnastics award.

She was awarded a lovely gift from Michelle at Hertford Gymnastics Club for her brilliant attitude as a reserve and enthusiasm in supporting her team at the championships.

Coach Nikii Walker said: “It was fantastic for all the gymnasts to get a preview of the GB teams in action before they headed off to Portugal to compete in the European Teamgym Championships.

“Congratulations to each and every one of the gymnasts who took part over the weekend. Your hard work, commitment and determination has been amazing.

Whitby’s Olivia Harvey, right, was part of the Leeds Espirit team which won the British title in the Disability Teamgym Micro section

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone but what the gymnasts achieved this weekend has made everyone very proud.