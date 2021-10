Whitby Mayor calls for return of tennis courts to town after Emma Raducanu's stunning US Open win

Scarborough and Whitby handed trips to NPL East high-flyers in FA Trophy

News you can trust since 1854

The McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K returned to Scarborough on Sunday. Photo by Richard Ponter

The McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K returned to Scarborough on Sunday. Photo by Richard Ponter

The McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K returned to Scarborough on Sunday. Photo by Richard Ponter

The McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K returned to Scarborough on Sunday. Photo by Richard Ponter

Richard Ponter was at the race to take photos for the Scarborough News.