Darts legend Taylor set for Whitby return

Darts legend Phil Taylor

The pair, who recently retired from playing in professional ranking tournaments, will treat fans to a trip down memory lane by showcasing their skills in a UK Tour in 2020 – with Whitby’s staging taking place at Whitby Pavilion on December 12.

Taylor is the greatest darts player of all time and one of the most successful sportsmen in the world, having won an incredible 16 World Championship titles in a remarkable career.

Tickets for the Modus Icons of Darts Tour are available via dartshop.tv and ticketmaster.co.uk