Danby Hockey Club Ladies hammer Durham City 5-1

Laura Anderson-Cornforth, left, celebrates one of her two goals in the 5-1 win for Danby Ladies at home to Durham City 3s Photos by Brian Murfield

In a fast-paced game of hockey, City scored within the first five minutes so the hosts Danby knew they’d have to hold formation and try to play the ball around the City players.

With some pin point passing down the left from Sarah Thompson and Chloe Wilson Danby soon levelled the scoreline with Laura Anderson-Cornforth scoring their first goal.

With Danby putting pressure on the City defence Chloe Wilson soon put the home team ahead with another goal.

Danby’s Chloe Wilson makes it 1-1. The home side went onto win the match 5-1 at home to Durham City 3s last Saturday morning PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Danby continued to press the City defence with plenty of shots on goal from the home team’s attack Thompson managed to beat the keeper and score Danby’s third goal.

With Danby leading in the second half the hosts knew that City could make a quick break so Danby’s defence, led by captain Katie Hodgson, held off any balls sent through towards the Danby goal.

With lots of pressure on the city keeper from Heidi Price and a shot off the post Danby were playing some lovely hockey and working together to keep the pace of the game high.

With some great runs down the middle from Kathryn Hogarth (pictured left) and balls wide to Deb Callaghan, Danby were creating opportunities in the D which Anderson-Cornforth soon converted into Danby’s fourth goal.

Danby’s Lauren Tindall in action at home to Durham City 3s PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

With not long left to play Hogarth managed to raise the ball past City’s keeper securing Danby’s 5-1 win.

Player of the match was Thompson.