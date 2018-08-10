NYSDL: Finlay fires Whitby to Saltburn success

Finlay Morris and skipper Will Donald guided Whitby to a crucial win against promotion rivals Saltburn in Division One of the North Yorkshire South Durham League.

Donald won the toss and stuck Saltburn in, and after removing opener Sam Parry for just eight with the score on 34, things looked promising.

Owen Tennant then departed with Saltburn slipping to 53-2, but an unbeaten 107 from Ben Ainsley, allied to 41 from Asharn Hodge helped Saltburn to 135 before the latter fell to Corey Hart, caught by wicket-keeper Ron Lyth.

Wickets fell steadily after Hodge’s dismissal, Saltburn ending their 50-over innings on 213-5.

Kai Morris took 2-29 from his seven-over spell, with Corey Hart also chipping in with two wickets, costing 52 runs from his 12 overs.

Donald also took 1-40 from his 12-over spell.

Whitby’s reply faltered when Lyth departed for a duck with the score on 14.

It was soon 40-2, Matthew Towey being removed for seven, but Donald smashed 62 and number four Finlay Morris crashed 15 fours in his superb 72 before late scores of 21 from Kai Morris and 20 not out from Paul Buck guided Whitby to 214-7 from 47.3 overs.

Whitby 2nds played back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday, losing out to Thornaby 2nds by five wickets on Saturday.

Only three Whitby batsmen made double figures as they were all out for just 89, Oliver Roberts and Jack Lyth making 18 apiece and Lewis Brearley adding 11.

Thornaby cruised to 90-5 in 25.1 overs in reply.

Whitby 2nds fared slightly better on Sunday as they held on to seal a losing draw at Bishop Auckland.

Auckland made 192-6, Brearley taking 3-31.

Roberts (37), Aron Calvert (27) and Joe Hinchliffe (21 not out), helped Whitby along, but they had to rely on number 11 Stephen Crowther surviving 10 deliveries to hold on for a