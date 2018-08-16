NYSDL: Donald’s men lose ground in title race

Whitby lost ground on the leaders in the Division One promotion race after a winning draw against Darlington 2nds.

Only Kai Morris got going with the bat for Whitby as they posted 172-9, Fin Morris also making 25.

Will Donald then took 3-27 and Joe Husband 3-33 to put Darlington under pressure, but they held firm on 153-9 to frustrate the travelling title-chasers.

Donald’s men host Darlington RA this weekend.

Whitby 2nds held on to seal eight points via a losing draw after a stunning 141 from Shildon’s Michael Lumley had them on the back foot in Division Three.

Lumley’s knock guided the visitors to 251-4 declared.

Whitby then egded to 198-9, Aron Calvert (47), Oliver Roberts (46) and Liam Calvert (42no) among the runs, but the hosts were indebted to number 11 Steve Crowther, seeing out 33 balls to salvage a losing draw from the game.

The 2nds travel to Yarm on Saturday.

Whitby 3rds conceded their Sunday Conference South game at Stokesley 3rds.

They’ll hope to raise a side for their game against Great Ayton on Sunday.