NYSDL: Corey collects three wickets as Whitby defeat Darlington

Corey Hart bagged three wickets in Whitby 1sts comfortable eight-wicket win at home to Darlington in Division One of the North Yorkshire South Durham League.

Hosts skipper Will Donald won the toss and asked Darlo to bat first, a decision that looked to have paid off when the visitors slipped to 18-5 and looked on the ropes.

Whitby celebrate a wicket

Darlington managed to stage a recovery, Callum Lethbridge frustrating the hosts with a 65-ball 63 which included nine fours and two sixes.

Tom Sowersby was the only other Darlington batsman to make it to double figures with 16, as Hart bagged 3-18.

Finlay Morris took 2-9, skipper Donald 2-10 and Joseph Husband 2-16 as the hosts fell away to 112 all out in 38.3 overs.

Donald departed for 21 but fellow opener Ron Lyth clattered eight fours and two sixes in his knock of 60 before Matthew Towey and Finlay Morris finished off the innings and guided Whitby to 116-2.

Donald’s men take on Darlington RA this weekend.

Whitby 2nds suffered a 93-run defeat in their game at Shildon Railway 1sts in Division Three.

The home side won the toss and chose to bat, and this paid off early on as Chris Young smacked 52 and captain Michael Lumley struck 38.

But Whitby’s bowlers fought their way back into the game and took wickets at regular intervals as Shildon were pegged back to 173-7 from 40 overs.

Matthew Smith took 2-23 from seven overs and Seb Bentley 2-32 from six overs, while Dom Gallon, Will Richardson and Stephen Crowther all chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Smith then cracked 33 in reply for Whitby, but no other batsman reached double figures and the visitors were all out for just 80.

Whitby 2nds host Yarm tomorrow, 1.30pm start.

Whitby 3rds dug deep for a four-wicket win at home to Thornaby 3rds in the Sunday Conference South.

Home captain Will Richardson won the toss and opted to bowl first at The Turnbull Groun in their first game of the new season.

This paid off as Whitby’s bowling attack grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

The visitors were reduced to 54-7 thanks to excellent bowling from Liam Calvert, who finished with 3-36 from his 10 overs, and Aron Calvert’s outstanding 4-16 from seven overs.

Michael Roxburgh’s determined 45 gave the visitors a fighting chance, but 2-8 from Kieran Purvis finished off their innings for 101 from 31.1 overs.

Whitby made a shaky start, slipping to 17-2, but opener Liam Calvert (30) and Ben Braim (33) put on 48 for the third wicket, Andrew Marshall weighing in with a useful 18 as the hosts edged home with four wickets to spare.

Whitby 3rds host Saltburn 3rds this Sunday, 2pm start.