Holly Dixon

Whitby’s Chilton began riding trials at the age of seven.

Initial interest came from his dad, Dave, who happened to be a huge enthusiast on anything with an engine.

Once he joined Scarborough DMC, Andy and the whole family became involved and his journey began.

Tom Affleck

From Wednesday night trials, then club trials, progressing through to British Championship youth trials.

Early on in his career, possibly his desire to crowd please kept him off the top spot a little longer than necessary but since joining forces with Nigel Birkett and Scorpa he’s never looked back, culminating in the 2021 British Trials 2 Championship, after a season long battle with TRS rider Ross Danby.

Thirty years old now and hoping to move to Moorsholm, Andy said: “Next season I will concentrate on the big events such as the Scott and SSDT and I will definitely be 100% Scorpa next year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone – past and present – who helped me achieve what I set out to do 20 odd years ago and that is to be able to call myself a British Trials Champion.”

Andy Chilton

Sneaton youngster Holly Dixon is well known in the trials fraternity as `The Princess of Trials.

A gritty, determined rider – “and character,” says her dad, Andy.

Holly, 12, stood atop the rostrum after winning the final two rounds in Derbyshire to be crowned Ladies Youth C British Trials Champion.

ad Andy said: “Holly started riding aged eight on the electric Oset and has many hobbies.

“Her favourites are horse riding, mountain biking and snowboarding.”

She rides for ex-British trials Champion under Michael Brown Racing.

Next season will see Holly move up to Scorpa 125 and if she gets her wish then the Scorpa will be customised in pink.

Tom Affleck clinched the British Expert Trials Championship class in fine style after his season long battle with the former Ladies World Trials Champion Emma Bristow.

The 30-year-old electrician/ dad/ husband from Skelton began his riding career at the age of four.

Tom said; “My dad rode bikes back in the day, so I started messing around at our local practice area at Charltons.

“A few local trials soon followed at Guisborough, Scarborough, Richmond etc.

“But it wasn’t until 2011 that I started riding the British Championship rounds. “I grabbed a few second overalls but it wasn’t until this year that the confidence kicked in and I finally sealed the deal with the overall win.

“It was very special to do it the same year as my best mate, ‘Chilly’, as we train together, travel to all the rounds together and I will continue riding the Sherco for Malcolm Rathmell Sport in 2022.

“I would like to thank all at MRS, my dad, my wife and Karl Dodderidge.