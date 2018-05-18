Morris shines with bat and ball as Whitby demolish Norton

Finlay Morris took a superb 6-43 and hit 31 not out as Whitby CC raced to a rapid eight-wicket win at Norton in the NYSD League first division.

The home side were rocked by an amazing early collapse as they were 2-8 at one point, after Whitby had put them into bat.

Finlay Morris was the destroyer-in-chief, starting when he had opener Adam Fenby caught by wicketkeeper Ron Lyth for a third-ball duck.

His opening partner Glyn Faulkner was clean-bowled next ball, then number four batsman Kenneth Gresham departed second ball for another duck, Lyth again claiming a catch behind the stumps.

Norton then fell to 2-4 as skipper David Cross was caught by Paul Buck, again off the bowling of Finlay Morris, without scoring from his third ball faced.

Callum Shields was then clean-bowled by Finlay Morris,only lasting two balls for his duck.

Chris Lyth then got in on the act, clean-bowling Chris Parr, who had been watching helpless at the other end, for one from nine deliveries.

Ben Duncan then became to the latest Norton batsman to depart, heading back to the pavilion for a second-ball duck, again clean-bowled by Chris Lyth.

Wicketkeeper Ron Lyth then claimed his third catch of the day to give Chris Lyth his third wicket, with Chris Binks the victim on this occasion for a third-ball duck, leaving the scoreboard showing 2-8.

Jonathan Kean then played a heroic innings of 52 from 52 deliveries, including six fours and three sixes, sharing a ninth-wicket stand of 39 with Mark Binks, despite the latter failing to score in 27 balls before becoming Finlay Morris’ sixth victim.

Kean’s vigil was finally ended with the home side having scored 57 runs, 52 of them coming from Kean, two from extras and one run from Parr, with eight batsmen failing to score a run.

Chris Lyth finished with outstanding figures of 3-0 from his six overs.

Whitby also suffered a couple of early worries as Ron Lyth departed for five and then Kai Morris was clean-bowled by Duncan for a second-ball duck.

An unbeaten third-wicket stand of 50 between opener Will Donald and Finlay Morris saw the visitors secure victory with eight wickets to spare and from only 14.2 overs.

Donald hit a steady 22 from 55 balls, including two fours, while Finlay Morris struck four fours in his rapid 31 not out from 17 balls.

Whitby 1sts hit the road again this week when they head to Saltburn 1sts.

Whitby 2nds dug deep for a losing draw in their home Division Three game against Blackhall.

The home side lost the toss and the visitors opted to bat first at the Turnbull Ground, but Whitby made an early breakthrough when opener Jack Sullivan was caught by Matty Smith off the bowling of Stephen Crowther for one, having faced 16 balls.

This was as good as it got for the hosts though as fellow-opener Kieran Lowery grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck with an excellent century, smashing 14 fours and three sixes in his superb 131.

Lowery and Stephen Sargeant shared a strong second-wicket stand of 164 which took the game away from Whitby 2nds, the latter finally departing for 59 from 84 balls, Smith claiming the wicket thanks to a catch from captain Joe Crowther.

Opener Lowery carried on his fine knock, batting well with the middle order to guiide the away side to 235-5 from their 40 overs.

Stephen Crowther was the pick of the home bowlers with 3-39 from his 10 overs.

Whitby’s run-chase never really got going, opener James Fawcett departing for 14 from 43 balls, soon followed by Jack Lyth (5) and Andrew Marshall for a golden duck as the hosts slipped to 51-3.

A fourth-wicket stand of 44 between James Fawcett and Joe Crowther (13) gave them brief hope, but the dismissal of the latter saw another cluster of wickets fall.

Seb Bentley was out for a second-ball duck, then Matty Smith was out for seven as Whitby were in trouble at 112-6.

Fawcett’s battling knock came to an end for 44 from 87 deliveries, and it took hard-working knocks from Will Richardson (12) and Tim Richardson (14) to steer Whitby to 180-9 and a losing draw.

The wickets were shared out evenly for the visitors, with Aaron Houghton, Sargeant, James Connor and Lowery taking two wickets each.

Whitby 2nds will entertain Thornaby 2nds in the league tomorrow.