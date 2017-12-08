Wilson and Anderson fire Danby to Hartlepool win

Danby Ladies hosted Hartlepool this weekend and collected a superb 2-0 victory.

At the start of the game the two teams came together for a minute’s silence in order to pay their respects to a fellow hockey player from Norton Hockey Club, who tragically passed away recently.

Both teams started strong with the ball finding its way up and down the pitch.

However, around 15 minutes into the game Danby managed to gain the upper hand.

A powerful cross from Katie Hodgson carefully foundLaura Anderson, who spotted Chloe Wilson in a better position for the shot, so she laid the ball off to the side and Wilson scored the first goal of the match.

Following this, Danby played a very attacking game, mainly holding possession in their attacking half.

Having three subs this week allowed them to keep fresh legs on the pitch.

Danby’s youngest player Erin Hodgson was showing how adaptable she is as a player, covering different positions throughout the game to a high skill level and working excellently with all those around her.

The team have seen such development in Erin Hodgson’s hockey over the past few seasons and are now relying on her confident tackles.

The score remained at 1-0 as the sides went into the half-time break.

During the second half Danby went in search of another goal, however Hartlepool were not making this easy.

Hartlepool were managing to successfully tackle and gain possession of the ball, however goalkeeper Christine Tarrant was relentless in her efforts to stop any balls going past her.

Tarrant is a talented player who places her stick with confidence and precision and is successful because of it.

Within the last 10 minutes Ellis Price had a fantastic run, carefully carrying the ball around the Hartlepool players.

She passed to Laura Anderson, who was able to flick the ball and score Danby’s second and final goal of the match.

Danby were pleased with their 2-0 win from a tough game, where they really had to work together.

Player of the match was awarded to Erin Hodgson.

Whitby Ladies travelled to Redcar this weekend with a full eager squad, following the previous week’s successes the travelling side were feeling confident.

The game began seeing Whitby hold possession of the ball, passing was slow but they were keeping their formation tight and putting a strong press on Redcar.

Emily Webster opened the scoring with a straight strike on goal within the opening 10 minutes.

The ladies continued to press hard, however Redcar were marking Whitby players well and limiting where the ladies could move.

Webster, with support from Jaz Parkes, was able to score a second goal for Whitby to make it 2-0.

The ladies’ defence was strong, defending short corners with good communication and quick-thinking on the ball, this allowed them to send the ball back up to their attack.

Unfortunately, a Whitby player helped Redcar in scoring their first goal of the match.

Whitby found themselves awarded a short corner, which was taken accurately by Dani Halley, this saw Webster grab another goal, leaving the half-time score at 3-1.

The second half continued with Redcar closing down Whitby’s press, Webster finished off her scoring streak and secured a fourth goal, closely followed by Natasha Kent lining Lisette Vincent-Jones up to score their fifth and final goal.

Whitby are currently sitting at the top of their league and will play their last game of 2017 at home against Gateshead this weekend.