Whitby Maroons well beaten by high-flying Durham City

Whitby Maroons hosted Durham Northumberland One high-flyers Durham City on Saturday, the cold and blustery weather making the last home game of 2018 difficult for both sides.

Due to injury and unavailability, Whitby were again without the full compliment of substitutes.

The hosts started well though, pressurising the Durham City defence and gaining ground.

However as has happened so often this season, Whitby failed to make their pressure count and Durham City’s pacy backs took advantage of every mistake, scoring after seemingly every Whitby mistake to make the score 48-0 at half-time.

The second half followed much the same pattern as the rest of Whitby’s season, trying to make up for a poor first half and salvage some respectability.

This was forthcoming from a consolation score from returning winger Jack Reeves to add some shine to the Whitby preformance.

However Durham City added four more tries to their first-half lead to make the final score 68-5 in a match that will hopefully be quickly forgotten, with the Maroons looking to bounce back after the Christmas break.

Whitby Harlequins suffered a 63-0 loss away to Wetherby.

Craig Smith and Tom Porter put in impressive performances for the Harlequins against a strong Wetherby side.