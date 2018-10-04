Whitby Maroons undone by Shields’ second-half salvo

Whitby Maroons entertained South Shields Westoe on Saturday in the hope of recording their first win of the Durham Northumberland One season.

The hosts were missing several players due to injury for the clash, and kicked off playing down the slope and with the wind.

The strong South Shields defence held Whitby’s opening salvo in attack before breaking away to make the score 7-0.

Whitby then struck back, using their strong scrum to gain a foothold with fly-half Gordon Bland playing the conditions and putting Whitby in the right positions to get on the scoreboard.

An infringement from South Shields gave Stu Gregson a chance to pull the score to 7-3.

Whitby kept on a roll, bull-dozing the South Shields pack with a powerful scrum from Nathan Kaz, Richard Hare and Bruce Reed teeing up Freeman Lane to score his first try for Whitby to put the score at 10-7 at half-time.

The Maroons were playing some of the best rugby they had played all year before the half-time whistle as they looked to get points on the board and move away from the foot of the table.

Whitby started the second half poorly, with South Shields scoring a try in the corner early on making the score 12-10 to the visitors from the North East.

From there Whitby struggled to gain a foothold, with South Shields scoring again to push the score to 19-10 and then again to enhance their lead to 24-10 and put the result beyond any doubt.

The match then tightened up, with neither side able to finish the game off well.

Shields were then able to extend their lead to 29-10 before stand-out player Gordon Bland slipped his way through the defence to make the final score 29-17.

Whitby Maroons are without a fixture this weekend.

Whitby Harlequins suffered a 35-14 loss against Richmondshire.

Aiden Smythe and Euan Camm played well in defeat for the Harlequins.