Whitby Maroons suffer reverse on the road away at Ryton

Whitby Maroons travelled to face Ryton in what was sure to be a keenly-contested match.

In freezing conditions Whitby started poorly, allowing Ryton to grow into the game, giving away penalties and making mistakes on a regular basis meant that Whitby were unable to get out of their own half.

The visitors did eventually gain ground and fly-half Sam Webster crossed for a try however, this was chalked off for a perceived knock on.

The Maroons’ ill-discipline told as two players were sent to the sin-bin, leaving Whitby with 13 men for the last five minutes of the first half.

These five minutes proved to be the most entertaining of the first half with first Ryton scoring an unconverted try and Whitby coming back with their best spell of the match so far with good interplay between the forwards and backs working them up the pitch before Luke Brown crossed make it 5-5 at half-time.

Over the course of the second half the match, Whitby struggled with the referee’s interpretation of the laws, allowing Ryton to gain the advantage, two more players received yellow cards.

Despite this, Whitby’s defence held strong with Ryton struggling to make any inroads, however as in the first half, Ryton struck while Whitby were down to 13 men from a series of close drives to make the score 12-5.

Whitby came back strong with Stu Gregson kicking a penalty to make the score 12-8.

Ryton came back strongly using the ball well and putting Whitby on the back foot, before scoring a try in the corner for 17-8.

Whitby came back quickly with a penalty from the kick off being converted to put them back with in striking distance at 17-11.

As the kick off signalled the last play, Whitby came on strong playing out from their own line and making it almost all the way to the try-line before a handling error finished the match.

The Maroons man of the match was Luke Brown.