Whitby Maroons lose at Gateshead

Whitby Maroons travelled to Gateshead on Saturday for their first fixture of 2019, suffering a 48-14 defeat in their Durham Northumberland One clash.

With a number of players missing, the travelling Maroons brought in Jordy Lubaki for his debut.

Whitby started poorly, conceding a penalty and two tries in the opening 30 minutes leaving a deficit of 15-0 and an uphill task to get back into the contest.

The Maroons grew into the game and put pressure on the Gateshead defence but failed to score before half-time.

Whitby turned around and had the better of the early exchanges of the second period, forcing Gateshead back into their own half before prop forward Bruce Reed bundled his way over from a yard out to get Whitby on the scoreboard.

The match broke up, losing all semblance of structure with both backlines looking dangerous and threatening to score at any time.

Gateshead added two quick tries to make the score 29-7, from a kick-off Gateshead made a break before Whitby turned the ball over and fed Joe Russell, who ran in a long-range try to push the score to 29-14 and set up a exciting last 20 minutes.

Whitby fell foul of the referee, who seemingly saw them as serial offenders, giving Gateshead a way out in defence and the hosts scored three quick tries at the end to put some gloss on their score and leave the final score 48-14.