Whitby Maroons impress despite defeat at Horden and Peterlee

Whitby Maroons travelled to Horden and Peterlee in the hope of building on their first win of the season in Durham Northumberland One.

The Maroons suffered a blow before the kick-off, losing several players on the day of the game and the news that one player was going to arrive late meant that Whitby would start with only 14 men.

The wet weather conditions meant that flowing rugby was going to be at a minimum.

The first 20 minutes of the match were tense, with both defences cancelling each other out.

Eventually Horden’s pressure told and the hosts scored to make open up a 7-0 advantage.

Whitby responded brightly with their strong scrum taking a strike off the Hordon pack before George Reeves crossed to make the score 7-5 and give the away side hope.

However, from the kick-off, Whitby failed to clear their lines and Horden crossed the line to push the score to 12-5.

Whitby responded well once again, pressuring the Horden line before half-time, but crucially they failed to add to the score.

The Maroons kicked off and started poorly, quickly Horden added two scores to push the lead out to 26-5 before Whitby got back into action.

Whitby came back into the game, now with all 15 men stopping the flow of the Horden attack and looking dangerous with ball in hand.

The match became increasingly scrappy, with the weather making handling conditions difficult and tempers nearly boiling over.

The match finished with no further score to ensure a 26-5 win for Horden.

Although Whitby lost, this can be a performance to build on with several players missing from the squad against a good Horden and Peterlee side.