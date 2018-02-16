Whitby Ladies leave it late to sink Durham

Whitby Ladies grabbed a dramatic late winner as they beat Durham University 3-2 to exact revenge for their defeat earlier in the season.

In a game of two halves, Whitby struggled to gain much possession in the first half and Durham led 2-0 at half- time.

Whitby came out fighting and full of determination in the second half.

From the moment the whistle blew Whitby picked up the pace, their passing was accurate, movement on and off the ball was quick, and long balls through to their attacking players were working well.

Millie Storr made a fantastic run down the right wing crossing an early ball to attacker Lisette Vincent-Jones, who made it 2-1.

Durham’s attack kept hammering away at Whitby’s defence, but the hosts held firm.

Goalkeeper Kirsty Dixon along with Whitby’s other defenders kept the back line solid and cleared any balls.

Vincent-Jones made a break with the ball down the left wing and scored the equaliser to make it 2-2.

The tension was building with only minutes left to play, Whitby were delighted to have equalised but were hungry for one more goal.

With a short corner awarded to Whitby just before the full-time whistle blew, the hosts were allowed to finish their penalty as the last play of the game.

The whole squad assembled at the top of the attacking zone as this was the final chance to win the game.

Natasha Kent passed to Dani Halley, who smashed the ball into the back of Durham’s net to spark wild celebrations and seal a 3-2 win.

Zara Noble was awarded the player of the match honours.

Danby’s scheduled game was postponed.