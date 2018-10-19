Whitby Ladies edge seven-goal thriller

Whitby Ladies edged their way to a thrilling 4-3 win in their game against Marton.

Whitby’s Emily Webster opened up the scoring by putting Whitby into a 1-0 lead, this was closely followed by another from Webster to double the advantage.

She was working well with her wingers and was able to find gaps in Marton’s defence to receive the balls and take her strikes.

The game was fast-paced with Whitby facing a lot of penalty short corners, Whitby’s defence were able to defend these short corners, not conceding a goal in the first half.

The second half saw Marton attack in strength, hammering their way through Whitby’s defence, earning themselves more penalty corners where they were able to score two goals to level up.

Whitby were not tiring and were hungry to win every ball. A good pass from Lisette Vincent-Jones was sent down the pitch to yet again find Webster waiting to smash in her third goal.

Whitby found themselves in several altercations in the second half which resulted in them going down to nine for a short period, the team saw a green, a yellow and then a final red card awarded, in this short period of time Marton managed to equalise once more.

The tension was building in the game as time was beginning to run out.

With the two minute signal being called Whitby knew they had to give it one final push to collect their victory.

With only 35 seconds left on the clock, captain Dani Halley made a final run down the pitch, weaving her way around Marton’s players, Halley made an accurate slip to Webster, who finished off her scoring with a fourth goal.

This 4-3 win meant a lot to the team as it was a very tough game. Everyone worked hard and the win was most definitely deserved.

The club would like to say a big thank you to the spectators who braved the weather.

This week the ladies play Whitley Bay at home at 12pm.