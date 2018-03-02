Whitby Golf Club greenkeeper Ventress claims Midweek success

Whitby GC head greenkeeper Paul Ventress won the Midweek Stableford with 41 points, continuing his recent run of good form.

Robin Sisson, Jimmy Witt and John Hartley had 37 , Dave Jewell 36, and Tam McConville and Alan Atkinson 35.

Saturday’s Winter Stableford was won by Alan Atkinson with 41 points over 17 holes.

Chris Shardlow took second place with 39, beating John Hartley on a countback after scoring a two nett one for six points on his final hole.

Mark Greasby and James Jewell had 38 points, with Dave Weatherill, Andrew Dent and Liam Kirkbride scoring 37.

The best 10 cards on Saturday saw Tam McConville increase his lead to 11 strokes with a total of 372.

Steve Purvis has 361, Robin Sisson moves up with 351 and Mike Kilpatrick also improves with 348.

Mel Purvis and Dave Weatherill have 341, and Alan Atkinson moves into the frame with 336.

Weatherill and Adrian Brown won Sunday’s Fourball Betterball Medal with 58.

Eclectic contenders Ventress and Bill Estill paired up to come second with 60, from Jem Cockerill and new captain Mike Coates on 62.

Ventress maintains a narrow lead in division one of the eclectic competition with 54, from Kieran Noble and Bill Estill on 55.

John Carter’s score of 47 gives him a commanding lead in division two, with Andy Lawler second on 53 and Howard Dean one further behind.

There will be the usual stableford competition on Saturday, fourball betterball on Sunday morning and midweek stableford on Wednesday.

The Scarborough & District Alliance due to be played at Malton was postponed, so will be played on Saturday, March 3, weather permitting, although that doesn’t look too likely at the moment.

The golf club held its annual general meeting on Wednesday, and a full room saw Michael Coates elected as the club’s mens captain for the year.

At just 22 Michael must be one of the youngest captains in the country and everyone wishes him well.

His vice-captain is member and club caterer Bob Scott.

After many years of contributions to the golf club, serving as captain and trustee, and on the committee, Bill Estill was elected club president for the next three years.

This week’s winner of £100 in the 200 Club draw is Sally Harker.

Tony’s Tip: With an enforced layoff due to snow, this is a good time to check over your golfing equipment to make sure that it is in good condition for the season ahead.

Don’t let the new season catch you out with those shiny old grips still on your clubs.