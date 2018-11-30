Whitby edged out in eight-goal thriller

Whitby Ladies travelled to take on Alnwick Ladies on Saturday, suffering a hard-fought 5-3 defeat.

The visitors enjoyed a good start to the game, passing well and moving into space.

Hosts Alnwick were also passing accurately and marking Whitby players intensely.

Alnwick were awarded an early short corner, where they scored the opening goal.

Whitby were trying to send the ball out of the defensive area, but Alnwick were working the ball well and won a second short corner and scored their second goal of the match.

The away side didn’t let their heads drop, continued to work hard, sending long balls down to Whitby’s forward players.

Emily Webster was able to pick a ball up in the attacking zone and score, this was closely followed by Dani Halley taking a short corner hit and finishing Whitby’s second goal.

The half-time whistle blew with the score at 3-3 with Alnwick scoring a third and Webster equalising with Whitby’s third goal before the interval.

The second half saw Whitby’s defence work hard alongside keeper Kirsty Dixon, but they were overloaded with short corners, with goals coming from two of them to seal a 5-3 win for Alnwick.

This week Whitby play Whitley Bay.

The ladies will be hosting a Christmas quiz night at the Dolphin Hotel on December 9, any support is welcome.

Danby Ladies faced a local derby away to Redcar, suffering a 2-1 defeat.

Danby travelled with a squad of 15, with goalkeeper Catherine Adamson returning after a few weeks off.

She was quickly sprung into action, commanding the defence and dominating the net. Karen and Emily Dowson worked well together on the right, clearing the threats and supporting attacks.

After a fantastic switch from left defence, Clem Jackson was found in space on the right and made the most of the freedom, taking a first-time shot which lifted over Redcar keeper and into the net.

Redcar came back strong and managed to convert a short corner for 1-1 after the half-time break.

Erin Hodgson, Nikki Graham and Laura Anderson-Cornforth saw attempts saved by the Redcar keeper.

The hosts broke quickly and were able to capitalise to seal the 2-1 win.

Issy Hogarth made some fantastic counter-attacks and was player of the match.

Danby’s last match of 2018 is at Gateshead on Saturday.