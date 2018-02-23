Whitby battle back to see off a strong Stockton side

Whitby Ladies played Stockton at home and continued their undefeated home record with an 8-1 success.

Stockton have a strong squad and several players who have a very strong strike, knowing this, Whitby had to go into the game with a strong formation in a bid to keep it tight.

Unfortunately, Whitby slipped up and let Stockton gain the lead within the first few minutes of the game.

This early goal gave Stockton confidence, but it made Whitby hungry.

Danielle Braithwaite was able to quickly equalise with a rebounded ball, giving Whitby the boost they needed in the match.

Keeping their formation strong, Whitby closed down Stockton on every hit out and didn’t give them room to carry the ball.

Whitby’s defence kept the backline solid, clearing any balls that entered their area.

The girls upped their tempo and skilfully moved the ball around Stokton players, enabling Whitby to take the lead at half-time.

Lisette Vincent-Jones scored a further two goals, Emily Webster, Zara Noble, and Natasha Kent each finding the back of the net to put Whitby in a great winning position at 6-1 up at the interval.

Stockton had a re-shuffle in their formation and continued to send very strong balls through Whitby’s centre line.

With the ladies’ defence seeing off every ball fired towards them, it carried Whitby to the 8-1 win with further goals being scored by Emma Raw and Danielle Walker.

Whitby were delighted with their win and currently sit second in their league.

This week Whitby travel to Durham.

Danby travelled to Darlington to play Bishop Auckland and had to settle for a a 0-0 draw.

It was a good performance from Danby, holding most of the play in their attacking half.

Both Kath Hogarth and Emily Dowson were working hard in the middle, putting in strong tackles and laying the balls off to the wings into the capable hands of Clem Jackson on the right and Issy Hogarth on the left.

They showed brilliant skill and fitness, carrying the ball down the wing and making some strong and accurate crosses to to the D.

Although Danby’s forward players found themselves in the perfect position, the Bishop defenders made it difficult to get shots in on goal.

Bishop had a few breaks which were confidently counteracted by the Danby defence.

The hosts were awarded a few short corners which were defended well by Danby.

Although Danby continued to attack hard, unfortunately the near-misses started to add up and only a few minutes remained on the clock.

Both teams gave it everything in the final couple of minutes to try and sneak a winner, but the score remained at 0-0.

Player of the match was a joint award this week to both Dowson and Kath Hogarth.