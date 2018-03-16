Vincent-Jones fires in eight goals as Whitby Ladies hammer 15 past Redcar

Whitby Ladies faced Redcar in their last home game of the season, eager to finish their season undefeated on home turf, and cruised to a 15-1 victory.

The ladies dominated the game from the moment the whistle blew, passing accurately and moving on and off the ball with speed.

With a squad of 16, this allowed Whitby to make substitutes, giving players rest time and new members to the club experience playing in the team.

Both wingers were playing wide, giving the defenders options to change the direction of play.

Whitby midfielder Zara Noble kept Redcar on their toes by throwing fast paced balls down to Whitby’s forward line.

The defenders held the back line solid, clearing balls as they entered their defensive zone.

The half-time score saw Whitby in a comfortable lead of 7-0, six goals scored by Lisette Vincent-Jones with Dani Halley adding the other.

The ladies did not stop hammering in the goals in the second half as Whitby really showed of their skills and upped their pace to take control of the game.

Redcar did find a break in Whitby’s play and with a distracted goalkeeper they were able to find the back of the net and score a consolation goal.

However, a further seven goals were scored by Whitby, Vincent-Jones adding two more to take her tally to eight, Emily Webster hitting a hat-trick, Halley adding a second and Jaz Parkes and Danielle Walker also getting on the scoresheet.

The whole team put in a great performance and the squad worked together to succeed victory.

A 15-1 win was a great final home game and enables Whitby to stay sat comfortably in second position of the Durham Division One table.

The ladies are still to face Sunderland and Richmond away from home to complete their season.

Danby Ladies hosted South Shields and claimed a 7-0 success.

Hosts Danby started confidently, passing the ball well.

This led to Laura Anderson-Cornforth breaking free down the right to cross to Kate Charters, who was perfectly positioned on the left post to put Danby ahead.

South Shields defended well and cleared a few short corners before Chloe Wilson found herself in space in the D and with a strong shot made it 2-0 to Danby.

Rosie Hogarth made Shields work at right-attack with her pace and had many attemps at goal, one of which Anderson-Cornforth steered past the keeper for 3-0 at half-time.

Danby were enjoying possession and Lauren Tindall was unlucky not to score as she hit the post.

Anderson-Cornforth and Charters won their battles when Shields’ keeper failed to clear the attacks, taking Danby to a 5-0 advantage.

Wilson got her second goal from the left before Danby’s player of the match Emily Dowson stayed cool, calm and collected, dribbling from midfield and scoring a well-earned goal to make the final score 7-0.

Danby remain unbeaten this season and are fired up for two hard matches this weekend.

First they take on Stokesley 3rds at home on Saturday before a trip to play Hartlepool on Sunday.