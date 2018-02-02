Under-par Maroons well beaten away at Acklam

Whitby Maroons travelled to league leaders Acklam without captain Gordon Bland, who is out for the rest of the season, and with short-term injuries to several other players, so they were severely hampered.

However, the performance which followed was simply not good enough.

From the off Acklam were better in each and every facet of the game, quickly stretching out to a 14-0 lead, though Whitby did manage to pull a try back through Luke Brown to make the score 14-5.

Acklam then raced out to a 24-5 half-time lead.

Whitby started the second half slightly better than the first had ended, putting pressure on the Acklam defence, however either an individual error or a breakdown in communication would give Acklam the ball and release pressure.

Acklam’s persistently pressured Whitby and by the hour-mark Maroons tired and the hosts were able to run in five tries in the end and leave the score at 57-5.

Whitby will hope that this is a blip and that they can resume their promising season at home to Darlington this Saturday

Whitby Harlequins fared slightly better, losing out 30-20 against a strong Middlesborough A side.

Sam Porter continued his good recent run of form with veterans Dave Mahaffy and Phillip Stentiford providing needed experience.